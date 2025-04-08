Japan to Work on Rapport-Building with Trump: Govt Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government foreign policy report Tuesday emphasized the importance of Tokyo's efforts to build strong rapport and further deepen ties with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration launched in January.

The 2025 Diplomatic Bluebook, presented by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya at a cabinet meeting the same day, said that Tokyo will communicate closely with Washington over various issues facing the international community and make contributions.

The report discussed North Korea's increasing military cooperation with Russia, including through the deployment of its troops to support Moscow in the invasion of Ukraine, describing the developments as extremely worrisome given their impact on security in the region surrounding Japan.

Regarding China, the report maintained the policy of promoting a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" with the big Asian neighbor, a phrase revived in last year's report after a four-year absence.

This year's report also called for ensuring an early resumption of Chinese imports of Japanese fishery products and the safety of Japanese nationals in China following a spate of attacks on citizens.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]