Japanese Actor Ryoko Hirosue Arrested after Injuring Nurse

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Tuesday arrested Japanese actor Ryoko Hirosue for allegedly assaulting and injuring a nurse at a hospital in the city of Shimada in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The 44-year-old resident of Tokyo was arrested by the Shizuoka prefectural police after she allegedly kicked the 37-year-old nurse multiple times and scratched her arm at the hospital at around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police, Hirosue was driving a vehicle when she crashed into a heavy-duty truck on the Tomei Expressway at around 6:50 p.m. on Monday. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Hirosue's agency said in a statement that she caused a traffic accident in the vehicle she was driving. After she was taken to hospital, she panicked temporarily and injured a medical worker, the agency said.

"We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to the injured person and all other concerned parties," the agency said, adding that Hirosue will go on hiatus for the time being.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]