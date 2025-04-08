Trump Orders New Review of Nippon Steel's Bid to Buy U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/New York, April 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ordered a fresh review of Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to buy United States Steel Corp., after the deal was blocked by former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Under the order, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, will review whether measures proposed by the Japanese steelmaker to mitigate the national security risks of the proposed acquisition of the U.S. company are sufficient.

Trump gave CFIUS 45 days to submit a recommendation on the matter.

There is a possibility that Nippon Steel's stalled plan to acquire U.S. Steel will move forward, pundits said.

In a presidential memorandum signed on Monday, Trump said he has ordered the committee "to assist me in determining whether further action in this matter may be appropriate."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]