U.S. Think Tank Effectively Closed under Trump Order

Washington, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Wilson Center, a prominent U.S. foreign policy think tank, said Monday that it will suspend its activities except for some programs.

President Donald Trump last month ordered the closure of the think tank, which has also offered fellowship programs for Japanese researchers, with the suspension of funding making it impossible for the institute to continue its operations.

The institute, formally called the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, was established in 1968 with congressional authorization, conducting nonpartisan foreign policy analysis and planning.

In September this year, the center plans to hold a study camp in Hiroshima Prefecture on nuclear disarmament and the humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima, western Japan, and Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, in the closing days of World War II.

The Trump administration has halted aid to students abroad, including the Fulbright scholarship program, which is also used by Japanese students, raising concerns about a negative effect on human exchanges between Japan and the United States.

