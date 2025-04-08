Ex-Member of "Kanto Rengo" Quasi-Gang Group Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Tuesday arrested a former member of a high-profile quasi-gang group called "Kanto Rengo" for his alleged involvement in a Cambodia-based phone fraud case.

Thai authorities detained the former Kanto Rengo member, Tetsuya Yamaguchi, 46, last month, and a joint investigation headquarters of the police departments of three Japanese prefectures including Saitama, north of Tokyo, brought him to Japan on the day.

Yamaguchi denied the allegations against him, saying that he has no idea about the case, according to police sources.

Yamaguchi is believed to have led a phone scam group whose six members have been arrested. He is said to have delivered meals from his Japanese restaurant to a base where they ran phone scams.

The police headquarters will investigate his possible involvement in other phone fraud cases as several other fraud groups are also based in Cambodia.

