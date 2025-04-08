Japan Auto Industry Urged to Mitigate Tariff Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto on Tuesday urged the domestic automobile industry to take measures to mitigate the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Muto met with Masanori Katayama, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, on the day and called for fair transactions with small suppliers and for allowing them to raise prices to reflect higher costs.

Helping small firms raise wages, including by accepting price hikes, is "extremely important for supporting our country's economy," the minister said.

In response, Katayama asked for the government's support, saying that the industry is facing a crisis that could undermine its foundations, due to growing uncertainties stemming from the U.S. tariffs.

Takashi Kayamoto, chairman of the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association, also attended the meeting, and urged the government to negotiate with the U.S. side with patience.

