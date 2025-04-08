Komeito Leader Plans to Visit China on April 22

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuo Saito, leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to visit China on April 22, informed sources said Tuesday.

Saito is expected to hold talks with executives of the Chinese Communist Party and senior officials of the Chinese government on issues including China's possible resumption of fishery imports from Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering asking Saito to deliver his letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the sources.

Saito last visited China in November 2023.

A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers led by LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama is also scheduled to visit China for three days from April 27.

