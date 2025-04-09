Japan Hopes to Participate in NATO's Ukraine Assistance Initiative

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry hopes to coordinate its participation in the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, or NSATU, initiative, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told visiting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

In response, Rutte said that the Japanese move is welcome.

NSATU was launched last September to play roles such as supplying and repairing military equipment for Ukraine.

Nakatani said that Japan's participation would be useful, including in drawing lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese ministry will consider in what way it will participate in the NATO initiative, ministry officials said.

