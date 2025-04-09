USTR Aims to Pry Open Japan Farm Mart

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Tuesday that he will try to pry open the Japanese agricultural market through tariff negotiations.

"We feel like we could have more and better agricultural market access," Greer said in his testimony before a Senate committee. He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are set to launch negotiations with Japan under President Donald Trump's instructions.

Besides the farm market, Greer indicated intention to discuss the so-called nontariff barriers in the Asian country, such as safety standards for automobiles. "There are also structural impediments to some of our industrial goods in terms of standards and regulations," he said.

At the same time, however, Greer highlighted the stance of strengthening Japan-U.S. cooperation in economic security, saying, "There are things we can do with our trade partners ... whether it's export control alignment, or investment screening alignment, or energy," he said.

While noting that some countries including Vietnam have already vowed to lower their tariffs on U.S. goods since Trump announced reciprocal tariffs for the rest of the world, he pointed out that many economies are seeking talks with the United States.

