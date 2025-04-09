U.S. Senate Confirms Glass as Ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved by a majority vote the appointment of George Glass as the country's ambassador to Japan.

Glass, who was approved in a 66-32 vote, said in his confirmation hearing that he will always put the United States first.

He is poised to increase pressure on Japan over issues such as the U.S. trade deficit with the Asian country and Tokyo's share of the cost of stationing U.S. forces in Japan.

In a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Glass said that U.S.-Japan ties are at its pinnacle, and that maintaining close relations between the two countries over security and the economy will be of utmost priority.

Meanwhile, Glass said that he will definitely have discussions with the Japanese government over raising Japanese host-nation financial support for U.S. forces in the Asian country, saying the burden on the U.S. military is increasing as it faces Chinese military expansion. He also mentioned hikes in Japanese defense spending.

