Japan to Release Stockpiled Rice Monthly until Summer

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will release government-stockpiled rice every month until summer, agriculture minister Taku Eto said Wednesday.

The government will hold its third auction for stockpiled rice in the week of April 21 to release 100,000 tons, Eto told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

In March, Japan sold over 210,000 tons of rice in two auctions. Some of the rice hit supermarket shelves later that month.

But this has failed to stop rice price increases, leading the government to determine that continuous releases are necessary until 2025 crops become available.

Eto said that the government is planning four additional releases through July, with the next one expected for around April 23 to 25.

