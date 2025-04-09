Japan to Urge U.S. to Review High Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will urge the United States to review the high tariffs decided under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

"We will strongly request the United States to review the measures and will take all necessary steps such as financial support, considering the impact on domestic industry," Hayashi told a news conference.

Hayashi also said that the government will analyze the impact of the tariffs. But he declined to comment on U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's reported remark that Washington will demand Japan take market-opening measures in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said, "There are serious doubts about the consistency (of the U.S. tariffs) with the Japan-U.S. trade agreement."

"Through tenacious negotiations, we want to ask for a review of the tariff measures and ultimately their withdrawal," Iwaya told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. He was responding to a question by Akiko Kamei of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

