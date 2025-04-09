Ex-Company Pres. Referred to Prosecutors over '24 Truck Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police Wednesday sent public prosecutors papers on a former president of transportation company Maruhari over a truck accident near Tokyo in 2024 that left six dead or injured.

The 48-year-old man, who headed the company based in Sapporo, Hokkaido, is suspected of forcing an ill driver to drive the truck involved in the accident on the Metropolitan Expressway's Ikebukuro Line.

At the time, the suspect was doubling as operations manager. According to investigative sources, he has admitted the allegations, saying that he thoughtlessly believed that no accident would happen and considered his primary goal as boosting sales.

The Metropolitan Police Department sent the case to prosecutors, seeking indictment of the former president for professional negligence resulting in death.

The former president is suspected of failing to take appropriate actions, such as confirming the health condition of the driver, Sakyo Furihata, 29, in a preduty roll call and replacing him with another driver, although the suspect could foresee the possibility of such an accident as Furihata had complained of feeling unwell the day before his accident.

