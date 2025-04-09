Japan's Ishiba Names 180 Regional Revitalization Officers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday appointed 180 central government officials as regional revitalization support officers to be deeply involved in assisting specific municipalities in rural areas.

In a key project of Ishiba's signature Regional Revitalization 2.0 initiative, the officers will work in groups of three to help 60 municipalities, including Biei in Hokkaido, Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture and Okaya in Nagano Prefecture.

They will regularly hold online meetings with officials at the municipalities they support and make visits to provide advice and other assistance to solve problems faced by the areas. Also, they will introduce available support systems and share successful examples

At a ceremony at his official residence, Ishiba instructed those appointed for the work to provide "thorough, careful and kind support."

"It's important for the central and local governments to have a sense of unity," he stated. "I want you to like the municipalities you will help. I want you to think with local people how you can develop good examples into something universal."

