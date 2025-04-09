U.S. Treasury Secretary Optimistic about Tariff Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he is very optimistic about the outlook of talks with Japan over U.S. tariffs on imports from the Asian country.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Bessent said the two governments are still working out the details of when to start the negotiations.

The treasury secretary attended an event at the Japanese Embassy in the U.S. capital the same day, where he said his son was studying Japanese.

He also described positively the telephone meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, in which they discussed the U.S. tariffs.

Bessent was selected by Trump to lead tariff-linked negotiations with Tokyo. He told reporters that the president likely tapped him because he understands well the situation regarding Japan.

