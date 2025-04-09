Japan Finance, BOJ Officials Vow to Minimize Tariff Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese finance and central bank officials on Wednesday agreed to work together to minimize the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on the Japanese economy.

"We will work to ensure stability in global markets and financial systems," Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, said after a meeting of officials from the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan.

It was the first such meeting since Aug. 6, 2024. Participants to Wednesday's meeting included FSA Commissioner Hideki Ito and BOJ executive director Koji Nakamura in addition to Mimura.

The meeting came at a time when financial markets across the globe have been volatile since Trump announced the tariffs, which went into force on Wednesday.

The tariffs "could have a heavy and negative impact on the economies of countries around the world." Mimura said. "We will make appropriate responses in cooperation with other government agencies while watching market moves closely with a sense of urgency," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]