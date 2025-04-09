Japan Average Pump Price Hits 2nd-Highest Level on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average retail price of regular gasoline rose 1.4 yen from a week before to 186.3 yen per liter as of Monday, hitting its second-highest level on record.

The figure, just shy of the record high of 186.5 yen marked in September 2023, was pushed up by higher crude oil prices.

The average gasoline price rose in 45 of Japan's 47 prefectures while falling in one and remaining the same in one.

By prefecture, Kagoshima logged the highest average price at 194.5 yen, followed by Kochi's 193.7 yen and Yamagata's 193.5 yen.

The lowest price was Iwate's 181.3 yen. The biggest week-on-week price increase was 3.2 yen in Saga, followed by 3.0 yen in Tokushima.

