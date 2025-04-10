Fujitsu, Others Use AI for Evaluating Tuna's Fattiness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. and others have developed a device that uses artificial intelligence technology to judge the fat content of frozen albacore tuna, a widely used indicator to determine the deliciousness of the fish.

Without relying on artisanal visual inspections, the automated inspection device makes it possible to quickly determine whether frozen tuna portions should be distributed labeled as high-quality, fatty "bintoro" tuna or for use to make processed products.

It is thus expected to help expand the distribution of albacore tuna eaten raw, the developers said Tuesday.

The companies will launch the device in Japan in June, targeting seafood processing firms and others. They aim to broaden the scope of automatic judgments to also cover other fish species with high distribution volumes, including yellowfin tuna and bonitos, enabling assessments of the freshness, texture and taste of the fish as well.

Given the popularity of Japanese food in global markets, the developers are also looking to take the device overseas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]