Japan Ruling Camp Mulling Handout to Tackle Tariff Impact

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc is considering providing a cash handout of at least 30,000 yen per person in an effort to mitigate the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The handout is likely to be somewhere between 35,000 yen and 40,000 yen, a senior lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

A cash handout is "definitely among the options," Mitsunari Okamoto, policy chief at the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito, said at a press conference.

The ruling coalition may consider enacting a supplementary budget to finance the measure during the current parliamentary session set to end in June, according to the LDP lawmaker.

LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera told reporters in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, that the party has been asked by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi to consider measures to cushion the impact of the tariffs on households and businesses.

