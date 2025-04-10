JAL to Start Commercial Flying Car Operations in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines plans to start commercial flying car operations in 2027, company officials said Wednesday.

The Japanese airline will start test flights of unmanned flying cars in Osaka, a city in western Japan, in early 2026.

JAL has abandoned its plan to conduct demonstration flights of flying cars at the World Exposition in Osaka, which starts Sunday. The company will instead display a full-scale flying car model at the event.

This is because Archer Aviation Inc., the U.S. company that provides the aircraft, is giving priority to obtaining a type certification for its flying cars.

JAL has formed a joint venture called Soracle Corp. with trading house Sumitomo Corp. to operate flying cars.

