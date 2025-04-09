Japan, NATO Confirm Cooperation over China, N. Korea, Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday confirmed cooperation over issues linked to China, North Korea and Russia.

"We recognize that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and of the Indo-Pacific are interconnected, and that we face many of the same challenges," Ishiba and Rutte said in a joint statement released after their meeting in Tokyo.

"With the steady development of our partnership, we are taking steps to increase our ability to address these challenges in our respective regions, through our strategic cooperation," they said.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Ishiba said: "The presence of a strong NATO is of great benefit to Japan. We welcome its further engagement with the Indo-Pacific." Referring to the military moves of China, North Korea and Russia, Rutte said that Japan and NATO will stand strong to protect their values, freedom, and peace.

Rutte welcomed Japan's plan to join the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, which is in charge of supporting the country attacked by Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]