SkyDrive's Flying Car Takes Off Ahead of Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A flying car developed by SkyDrive Inc. has taken to the air on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, ahead of Sunday's grand opening of the World Exposition in the western Japan city.

The electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft is a lightweight multicopter with a three-person capacity, including the pilot. The vehicle makes about a third of the noise of a helicopter.

In Wednesday's flight demonstration, the multicopter hovered at an altitude of 5 meters for about four minutes.

"It's important (for us) that people get to know about the vehicle and get excited about it," said SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa. The firm is based in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Flying cars were originally planned to be used as a means of transportation for the Osaka Expo. Though it will not carry visitors, SkyDrive will conduct demonstration flights of its flying car during the Expo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]