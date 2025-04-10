Japan Welcomes 90-Day Pause on Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday welcomed a decision by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend the implementation of its reciprocal tariffs for all countries, except China, for 90 days.

"As we've urged the U.S. side through various channels to reconsider (the tariffs), we consider the latest move to be very positive," the top government spokesman told reporters at the prime minister's office.

At a subsequent press conference, Hayashi said that he will "refrain from commenting" on the recent wild swings on the Tokyo stock market caused by developments related to the U.S. high tariff policy.

The Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan will "continue to take all possible measures for cooperation and collaboration to implement appropriate responses with a great sense of urgency," he said of a three-way meeting held on Wednesday.

Trump announced a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, hours after they kicked in for many U.S. trading partners, while opting to maintain a 10 pct baseline reciprocal tariff on almost all imports to the United States. This move is seen as leaving Japan with only the 10 pct baseline tariff, instead of a total of 24 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]