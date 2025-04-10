TEPCO Begins Treated Water Discharge for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday began discharging into the ocean treated water from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in its first such operation in fiscal 2025.

It is the 12th round of water discharges that began in August 2023. TEPCO plans to release a total of about 54,600 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium in seven rounds this fiscal year, which began this month.

The current round is set to end on April 28.

As in the previous year, some 7,800 tons of treated water will be released each time after being diluted with large amounts of seawater. The water will be released through an undersea tunnel at a point 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeast Japan.

This time, TEPCO plans to increase the amount of tritium contained in the treated water from past discharges.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]