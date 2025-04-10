Fast Retailing's 1st-Half Sales Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fast Retailing Co., which runs the Uniqlo casual clothing stores, said Thursday that its group sales in the six months through February hit a first-half record high.

The sales totaled 1,790.1 billion yen, up 12.0 pct from a year before. The growth reflected strong domestic sales at Uniqlo stores and brisk performance of its operations in Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

Operating profit surged 18.3 pct to 304.2 billion yen, and net profit jumped 19.2 pct to 233.5 billion yen, both scoring first-half record highs.

