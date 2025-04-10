Fast Retailing 1st-Half Sales Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co., which runs the Uniqlo casual clothing store chain, said Thursday that its group sales rose 12.0 pct in the six months through February from a year before to 1,790.1 billion yen, a record high for the fiscal first half.

The growth reflected strong domestic sales of Heattech innerwear and down jackets. Sales in the holiday period were also bullish. Sales in Southeast Asia, North America and Europe expanded, while those in China and Hong Kong were anemic due to slower consumption.

Fast Retailing saw its operating profit surge 18.3 pct to 304.2 billion yen and net profit jump 19.2 pct to 233.5 billion yen, both first-half record highs.

The company raised its full-year profit forecasts from previous levels that had already been record highs.

Operating profit is now estimated at 545 billion yen, up 8.8 pct from the previous year and up from the company's previous forecast for 530 billion yen.

