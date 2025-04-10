Japan FTC Warns Toyota Unit over Tie-in Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Thursday issued a warning to a Toyota Motor Corp. car dealer unit over its tied-in sales of three popular models.

The antitrust watchdog accused Toyota Mobility Tokyo Inc. of setting four conditions when selling the vehicles, including requiring clients to buy body coating products from the company and sign a credit agreement with Toyota Finance Corp.

The sales practices in question, which took place between at least June 2023 and November 2024 and involved the Alphard and Vellfire minivans and the Land Cruiser SUV, could amount to violation of the antimonopoly law by hindering consumers' freedom of choice, such as the choice to pick other companies' services, the FTC said.

The FTC also called on Toyota Motor and the Japan Automobile Dealers Association to abolish similar sales practices and push for compliance with the antimonopoly law.

Toyota Mobility Tokyo operates about 200 stores in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]