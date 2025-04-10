Ishiba Highlights Importance of Promoting Japanese Films

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized the importance of promoting Japanese films abroad in a meeting with noted Japanese directors on Thursday.

"How the government supports (the industry) and promotes it globally is an extremely important issue," Ishiba told members of the Strategic Planning Committee for Films at the prime minister's office.

The committee members, including directors Hirokazu Koreeda and Hideaki Anno, emphasized the need to address staff shortages and improve working conditions in the film industry.

Koreeda told reporters after the meeting, "I think we've confirmed the public-private support system and reached a common understanding."

The public-private committee was established in September last year to promote the Japanese film industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]