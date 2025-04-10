Japan's Tariff Negotiator to Visit U.S. as Early as Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to send economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, to the country as early as next week, informed sources said Thursday.

Akazawa is expected to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to start full-scale negotiations to review U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration.

Over the tariffs, the government will hold the second meeting of its comprehensive response headquarters, which consists of all members of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet, on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Akazawa stressed that he will convey Japan's strong concern over the tariffs and strongly urge the United States to reconsider them.

"The impact (of the U.S. tariffs) on our country and the global economy will be significant, so we'll study and analyze it," Akazawa said.

