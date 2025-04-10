1 in Cardiopulmonary Arrest in Nara after Lightning Strike
Nara, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Five male junior high school students and a female high school student were taken to hospital Thursday following a report of a lightning strike on a school ground in the central Japan city of Nara, local police said.
Of them, one is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and two others are unconscious, the police said.
About 20 junior high and high school students were practicing soccer at Tezukayama Gakuen's school ground.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]