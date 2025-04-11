Japan PM Ishiba Orders Task Force on U.S. Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday instructed economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, to launch a task force of relevant ministries to deal with the tariff issue.

The task force will be co-chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Akazawa, and will be composed mainly of members from the Foreign Ministry and the industry ministry.

"It is essential for the government to respond as a whole," Ishiba told Akazawa at a meeting at the prime minister's office.

The prime minister plans to send Akazawa to the United States as early as next week for talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Ishiba asked Akazawa to "hold discussions with the U.S. side to explore a broad range of cooperation that benefits both Japan and the United States."

