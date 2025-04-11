Trump Slams Japan-U.S. Security Treaty as One-Sided

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the Japan-U.S. security treaty, calling the pact "so one-sided."

"We pay all the money, they don't pay anything," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We defend them, but they don't have to defend us."

"I just wonder who did this? It's people that either hate our country or didn't care," he went on, adding that the same discontent applies to trade deals.

Trump did not mention that Japan provides bases to the U.S. military and pays part of the stationing costs. With Japan's recognition of its right to collective self-defense and the enactment of key security legislation in the country, it has become possible for the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to provide support under certain conditions in the event of an attack on the United States.

The U.S. president had also complained last month that Japan has no need to defend the United States.

