Trump Calls Nippon Steel Potential "Investor" in U.S. Steel

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to fully acquire United States Steel Corp., saying that the Japanese steelmaker is seeking to become "an investor" in the U.S. peer.

"They're coming back as an investor," Trump told White House reporters of Nippon Steel's acquisition efforts. "I feel better about that, I guess."

"U.S. Steel is going to do very well now because of tariffs," he continued, referring to his administration's tariff policy. "I don't know why they're going to deal (with Nippon Steel)."

"We love Japan, but for a foreign country to buy that cherished U.S. Steel brand, that's hard for me to do," he added.

Trump said the previous day that he does not want to see U.S. Steel "go to Japan."

