Japan Ready to Discuss Nontariff Barriers, Currencies with U.S.

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday expressed his readiness to discuss nontariff barriers and currencies in his upcoming negotiations with the United States.

There will be discussions on the topics if they are raised in his trade talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Akazawa told a press conference. The close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to visit the United States as early as next week for the negotiations.

"I'll do my best to build a relationship of trust between the cabinet members in charge (of the negotiations) so that we can achieve results as soon as possible," Akazawa also said.

Separately, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto commented on the U.S. intention to prioritize negotiations with Japan as indicated by Bessent.

"I think we can have negotiations in which both can firmly join hands while looking at the world," Muto said, adding he will cooperate closely with Akazawa.

