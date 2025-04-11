Japan PM Chats with Myaku-Myaku Doll ahead of Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has found an unlikely friend in a talking doll of Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the World Exposition to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka from Sunday.

Ishiba chatted with the sensor-activated doll, placed at the entrance of the prime minister's office in Tokyo, for about a minute Friday morning. The doll said it wants to climb the Grand Ring, the iconic ring-shaped wooden roof at the Osaka Expo venue, to which Ishiba responded that the event's opening ceremony will be held Saturday.

The Myaku-Myaku doll struck up the conversation with the prime minister, telling him as he walked into the office building, "Everybody is your friend and on your side."

Ishiba, who often finds himself isolated within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, stopped in surprise. He and the doll chatted more, including about tickets for the Expo, until a secretary urged the prime minister to head to his office room.

Ishiba is slated to visit Osaka on Saturday for the opening ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]