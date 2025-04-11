Seko to Testify about LDP Funds Scandal before Upper House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese lawmaker Hiroshige Seko said Friday that he will testify before the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, about a slush funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Upper House Budget Committee will summon Seko, former LDP secretary-general in the chamber, to speak about the scandal as an unsworn witness on April 21.

The focus will be on whether his testimony will clarify how the LDP faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resumed the practice of kicking back fundraising party revenues to faction members.

"I'll fulfill my accountability," Seko, currently a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, told reporters on Friday. He has quit the LDP.

The decision to resume the kickback practice was made in August 2022 after talks among Seko and three other senior faction members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]