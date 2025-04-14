Japanese Millers to Cut Prices for Business Customers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese milling companies Nippn Corp. and Showa Sangyo Co. said Friday that they will lower flour prices for business customers, starting with deliveries on July 10.

The cuts come after the government lowered imported wheat prices this month. On Thursday, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc. also announced a reduction in its flour prices for business customers.

The three companies will reduce prices for strong flour, used for baking, and for flour fully made from homegrown wheat by 55 yen per 25 kilograms.

For medium-strength and soft flour, used for "udon" noodles and confectioneries, Nisshin Flour and Showa Sangyo will cut prices by 65 yen, while Nippn will lower prices by 70 yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]