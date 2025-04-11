Ishiba, Japanese Labor Union Leader Yoshino to Meet on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet with Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the umbrella organization for labor unions in the country, on Monday, the government said Friday.

Ishiba and Yoshino are expected to discuss ways to support wage increases at Japanese companies, especially small and midsize firms.

It will be the first meeting between the Japanese prime minister and Rengo leader in 16 years.

Monday's meeting will take place at the request of Yoshino.

Ishiba and Yoshino are likely to discuss ways to ensure that Japanese companies continue to raise wages despite a possible fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

