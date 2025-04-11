Japan Aims to Boost Rice Exports by Eightfold over 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a five-year agriculture policy outline that calls for boosting the country's rice exports to 353,000 tons in 2030, an eightfold increase from 46,000 tons in 2024.

An increase in rice production to boost exports will help address shortages in the domestic market, officials said.

Under the outline, the government aims to increase the country's overall exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food to 5 trillion yen in 2030 from 1.5 trillion yen last year.

The government aims to achieve 4.5 trillion yen in food-related consumption by foreign visitors to Japan in 2030, up from 1.6 trillion yen in 2023.

It maintained its goal of achieving a calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate of 45 pct in fiscal 2030, against 38 pct in fiscal 2023.

