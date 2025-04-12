CDP Begins Discussions on Consumption Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has begun discussions on a consumption tax cut as a possible key policy pledge for this summer's House of Councillors election.

While CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda has indicated a cautious stance, calls for a consumption tax cut are growing within the party, including in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

At a press conference on Friday, Noda admitted that a consumption tax cut is "a policy option at a time when measures to deal with inflation are needed."

Asked if he would support a tax cut, Noda said, "I will humbly accept (the conclusion of) intraparty discussions."

Earlier in the day, the party held a joint meeting of its fiscal and other divisions. More than 20 participants are said to have voiced their opinions, with a majority of them calling for measures such as lowering the consumption tax rate to 5 pct from the current 10 pct and reducing the tax rate to zero for food products.

