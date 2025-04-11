Japan's Emperor, Empress Visit Osaka Expo Venue

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited the venue of the World Exposition in Osaka, a city in western Japan, on Friday.

The Imperial couple visited the Grand Ring, the world's largest wooden structure, the Japan Pavilion and the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion. They were accompanied by Crown Prince Akishino, honorary president of the Expo, and Crown Princess Kiko.

On Saturday, the couples are scheduled to attend the Expo's opening ceremony.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]