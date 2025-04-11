Japan, U.S. Top Tariff Negotiators to Meet Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the United States on Thursday Japan time to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, Japanese government officials said Friday.

"It's a very heavy responsibility, but I'll do my best and achieve good results," Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, told a press conference.

Akazawa said that he would discuss nontariff barriers and exchange rates if the U.S. side takes up the topics.

The Japanese government on Friday set up a cross-ministerial task force to be co-chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Akazawa to discuss responses to the tariffs.

"We will build an all-Japan organizational system beyond the framework of ministries and agencies to negotiate with the United States and take necessary measures for domestic industries," Ishiba told a meeting with his cabinet ministers.

