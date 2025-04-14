Whooping Cough Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Whooping cough has swept across Japan, with the number of cases reported so far this year exceeding that of the entire year of 2024.

From the beginning of this year to March 30, the cumulative number of whooping cough patients reported by medical institutions nationwide was 4,771, exceeding 4,054 cases reported in the 12 months of 2024.

With the infectious disease, caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis, believed to be spreading mainly among preschool children, and elementary and junior high school students, experts have urged people to consider vaccinations.

After the bacteria is transmitted through droplets from coughing or sneezing, patients display cold-like symptoms and then develop severe coughing.

If an infant is infected, symptoms may become severe and life-threatening.

