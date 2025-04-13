Osaka Expo Kicks Off for 184-Day Run

Newsfrom Japan

By Waka Ota and Sakurako Nakagawa

Osaka, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition opened in the western Japan city of Osaka on Sunday, showcasing technologies and culture from Japan and other countries during its run through Oct. 13.

The Expo returned to Osaka after 55 years, this time at the 155-hectare site on the artificial island of Yumeshima. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition aims to attract up to around 227,000 visitors per day.

Under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," there are a total of 67 pavilions. Eight of them are "Signature Pavilions," designed by eight prominent Japanese individuals. Of the other 17 domestic pavilions, one is run by the Japanese government and 16 by companies, municipalities and others.

The Expo brings together cultures and technologies from some 158 countries and regions. All official pavilions are located inside the Grand Ring, the world's largest wooden structure designed to symbolize the unity and connectedness of diverse countries.

