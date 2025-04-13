Ishiba Argues Trump Tariffs Negative for U.S. Manufacturing

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are "definitely not reasonable" for strengthening the U.S. manufacturing industry.

"We aim to negotiate (with the United States) with a persuasive power," Ishiba said at a meeting with officials of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. at the company's headquarters in the western Japan city of Kobe.

The prime minister was asked by meeting participants to appeal not only to Trump, but also to governors and lawmakers in states where Japanese companies operate.

"The government needs to deliver voices from the field level (to the United States)," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting. "The government and ruling parties will work together while also listening to the opinions of opposition parties," he added.

During his visit to Kobe, Ishiba laid flowers at the monument for the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in January 1995.

