Japan to Decide Whether to Compile Extra Budget: Ishiba

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan will decide whether to compile a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget to address persisting inflation and additional U.S. tariffs, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday.

"We'll appropriately judge whether (such a budget) is necessary," Ishiba told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The meeting was also attended by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of the upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States, and other ministers.

Ishiba stated that the government is not considering a cash handout or a tax cut as an economic measure at this point.

After pointing to the need to examine how the fiscal 2025 regular budget is implemented, he said, "We're not thinking about lavish spending measures to please voters ahead of elections."

