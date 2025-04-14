Turkmenistan 1st to Mark Osaka Expo National Day

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Central Asian country of Turkmenistan on Monday became the first to mark a "national day" in the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, which opened the previous day.

All Expo participants, including nations and regions, are each allocated a special day to promote themselves, such as culture. Turkmenistan held an event to show its traditional dance performance.

The national day for Japan is set for July 3.

On Sunday, about 119,000 people from the general public entered the Expo venue, the artificial island of Yumeshima, on Sunday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the event's organizer.

The association said that congestion is expected to ease on Monday. From 11 a.m., the association sold same-day tickets allowing entry throughout the day for the first time, in addition to same-day night tickets, which were made available also on Sunday.

