USTR Hopes to Discuss Currency with Japan

Washington, April 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday reiterated his hopes for currency talks with Japan.

Currency manipulation or misalignment "can have a negative impact on U.S. exporters" while giving an unfair advantage to foreign exports into the United States, Greer said in an interview with U.S. television network CBS.

Bringing up the massive U.S. trade deficit with Japan, Greer said that currency is "certainly part of" the issue.

Greer said that the U.S. government is discussing with other nations whether they will pledge not to manipulate their currencies.

Trump has repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction with a weaker yen, which puts Japanese exporters at an advantage.

