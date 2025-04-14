Japanese National Confirmed Dead in Myanmar Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has confirmed the first Japanese fatality in last month’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, a Foreign Ministry official said Monday.

The Japanese individual who had been unaccounted for in the Southeast Asian nation’s second-biggest city of Mandalay was confirmed dead, the official said. The city was hit hard by the disaster, being close to the epicenter.

The ministry through the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar had asked local authorities to search for the individual. According to informed sources, the person’s body was found at the site of a collapsed building Saturday.

“We’d like to express our deep gratitude to those involved in the search and rescue in Myanmar,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Monday.

