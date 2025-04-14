Wakayama Governor Taken to Hospital after Collapse

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Wakayama Governor Shuhei Kishimoto, 68, has been taken to hospital after collapsing at his official residence, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

He is unconscious and in critical condition, and is being treated in an intensive care unit, the sources said.

According to the prefectural government, the governor was found collapsed at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday by officials who went to his residence because they could not reach him.

Kishimoto visited the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Sunday. His official duties scheduled for Monday afternoon have been canceled.

Kishimoto, a native of the city of Wakayama, the capital of the namesake western Japan prefecture, previously served as head of a Finance Ministry division. He was elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, in 2009, serving five terms in 13 years and taking such key posts as parliamentary vice minister of economy, trade and industry.

